Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Reaches $4.18 After 3.00% Up Move; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding By $6.74 Million

The stock of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.16% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.175. About 101,702 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEKThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $237.21M company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $4.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UEPS worth $7.12M more.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 35.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 8.73%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 430,796 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 671,608 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 852,657 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership owns 1.19 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,447 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 33,653 shares. Md Sass Investors Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 52,900 shares. Hillman owns 944,701 shares or 11.82% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 14,900 shares stake. 88,997 are owned by Oppenheimer. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Company reported 35,469 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 28,341 are held by Sigma Planning. Hillhouse Cap Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 442,731 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 10,400 shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc has 0.24% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested in 554,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 13,906 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Capital Management owns 408,109 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 117,900 shares. Geode Management Lc accumulated 63,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Moreover, Schroder Investment Grp has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 300 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 11,102 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 238,029 shares. 23,200 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,737 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 756,678 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $237.21 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.