Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Reaches $3.57 After 9.00% Down Move; Asset Management Group Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $1.19 Million

The stock of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 300,773 shares traded or 77.08% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSAThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $201.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UEPS worth $18.18M less.

Asset Management Group Inc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Asset Management Group Inc holds 52,752 shares with $6.92M value, down from 61,871 last quarter. Pepsico now has $191.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 2.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 9,273 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 745,800 shares. Schroder Invest Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 777,386 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 887,704 shares. 317,561 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 11,102 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Capital Mngmt stated it has 353,572 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 378,369 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Cap Limited Liability has 4.35% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 162,291 shares in its portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Firsthand Inc. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 117,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $201.95 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.