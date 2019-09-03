Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Reaches $2.97 After 9.00% Down Move; CSG Systems International (CSGS) Sentiment Is 1.72

The stock of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 402,292 shares traded or 123.41% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $171.98 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UEPS worth $15.48 million less.

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 110 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 64 trimmed and sold holdings in CSG Systems International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.00 million shares, down from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 55 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $171.98 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 12 after the close. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 2.10M shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 218 shares. Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 344,300 shares. Prescott Group Inc Limited Liability, Oklahoma-based fund reported 4.55 million shares. World Invsts has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 39,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 45,949 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 117,900 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 66,071 shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited accumulated 7,117 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc reported 16,815 shares. 48,132 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 22.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 113,858 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.13 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 15,023 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in the company for 200,202 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,199 shares.