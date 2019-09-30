Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 3 25.03 43.33M -1.56 0.00 Stantec Inc. 22 1.46 111.13M 1.21 19.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 1,290,581,997.97% -22.6% -12.2% Stantec Inc. 505,595,996.36% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stantec Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Stantec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.