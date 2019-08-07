Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Sunoco Lpunits Representing Limited Partne (SUN) SI Increased By 1.55%

Sunoco Lpunits Representing Limited Partne (NYSE:SUN) had an increase of 1.55% in short interest. SUN’s SI was 1.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.55% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 222,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Sunoco Lpunits Representing Limited Partne (NYSE:SUN)’s short sellers to cover SUN’s short positions. The SI to Sunoco Lpunits Representing Limited Partne’s float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 273,176 shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN PLUS WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Rev $3.7B; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 26/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO SUNOCO WITH RESPECT TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 147.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.625. About 83,727 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA COURT ORDERS NET 1 UNIT TO REPAY ZAR316M TO GOVT

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco LP had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. UBS upgraded the shares of SUN in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Sunoco LP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gru has 0.02% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Goldman Sachs invested 0.05% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Lpl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 21,945 shares. 14,900 were reported by Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership. Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,379 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Co owns 0.35% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 741,000 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,446 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 16,085 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,410 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co invested in 19,142 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Pentwater Mngmt L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Farmers National Bank holds 500 shares. 109,660 were reported by Van Eck Associate.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CBA joins global push to limit emissions by cutting coal exposure by 2030 – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sun Life Announces Intention to Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Net 1 UEPS Technologies Stock Dropped 34% – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Net1 reconstitutes its board committees Nasdaq:UEPS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.