Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) Share Value Declined While Polar Securities Has Increased Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 95,116 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 163,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 68,982 shares traded or 207.06% up from the average. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexsteel: Who Stole Your Margins? A 4Q Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flexsteel Industries To Relocate Global Headquarters in Port of Dubuque – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2011, Businesswire.com published: “Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Provides Update on Restructuring Plans – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexsteel: Who Stole Your ERP System? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FLXS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 0% or 105,123 shares. Bank Of Mellon has 100,628 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 0% or 4,181 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). 487,493 are held by Blackrock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 50,300 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Ameritas Investment reported 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,155 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated reported 500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,509 are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Ancora Ltd Co holds 26,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Allegations Of Unlawful Conduct For Almost Twenty Years – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2016, Benzinga.com published: “Why Most African Companies Are Not Listed On The NYSE Or Nasdaq: It’s All About Valuations – Benzinga” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supreme Court of Appeal rules in favor of Net1 in debit order case – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Insufficient Disclosure And Unexplained Revenue Declines Make The Stock A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 3,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 120,433 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,191 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,385 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 321,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 229,591 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 62,957 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company accumulated 0% or 16,815 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 7,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 70,368 shares. 133,162 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). 139,828 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc.