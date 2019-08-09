Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.52 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 108,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.25 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 199,703 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 93,470 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 359,000 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 530,408 shares in its portfolio. 15,445 are owned by Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.11% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 389,095 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 250,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 467 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 1,671 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.92% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Aqr Ltd owns 12,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,492 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,415 shares to 8,938 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn holds 0% or 429,777 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 238,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 321,928 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). 7,385 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). D E Shaw And has 929,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 11,102 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 860,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0% or 55 shares. Fmr Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 554,871 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 2,956 shares. Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Ser Automobile Association reported 41,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

