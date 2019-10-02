Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) Touches $5.50 Low on Oct, 2; Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Has 1.32 Sentiment

The stock of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $5.28 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $276.72M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $11.07 million less. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 13,253 shares traded. Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ofg Bancorp (OFG) investors sentiment is 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 83 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 63 reduced and sold stakes in Ofg Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 43.91 million shares, up from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ofg Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $276.72 million. The firm rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It currently has negative earnings. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,200 units comprising aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools, and accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nesco Holdings has $900 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 54.55% above currents $5.5 stock price. Nesco Holdings had 2 analyst reports since September 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 61,061 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (OFG) has risen 37.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp for 60,000 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 31,000 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 0.43% invested in the company for 76,053 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.34% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,986 shares.