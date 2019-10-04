Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) Touches $5.48 Low on Oct, 4; 5 Analysts Bullish FMC (FMC)

Among 6 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. FMC has $10200 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.33’s average target is 15.50% above currents $82.54 stock price. FMC had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Buckingham Research maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. See FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) latest ratings:

The stock of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) reached all time low today, Oct, 4 and still has $5.26 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $275.71M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $11.03M less. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 15,691 shares traded. Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 474,200 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 14,517 shares. Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 307,220 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2,883 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 1.7% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 130,000 shares. Next Finance Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 202 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 30,564 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 1.64% or 459,972 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 8,255 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,072 shares. Amp Limited reported 35,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harvey Partners Lc stated it has 3.43% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Llc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ashfield holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 31,493 shares.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $275.71 million. The firm rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It currently has negative earnings. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,200 units comprising aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools, and accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nesco Holdings has $900 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 55.11% above currents $5.48 stock price. Nesco Holdings had 2 analyst reports since September 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.