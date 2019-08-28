Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) Reaches $5.95 Low on Aug, 28; ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $5.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $ company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $ less. The stock decreased 9.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 701,385 shares traded or 163.72% up from the average. Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ExlService Holdings has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is -1.62% below currents $67.09 stock price. ExlService Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 1. See ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 60.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $62 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 16,742 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 50.56 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

