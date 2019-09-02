Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 994.09% and its average price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.