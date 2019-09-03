Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.69 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.