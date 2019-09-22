Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $116, while its potential upside is 66.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 73.2% respectively. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.