Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Since Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 189.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.