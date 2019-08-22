Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Since Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.