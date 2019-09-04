Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.75 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 24.7% respectively. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.84%. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.