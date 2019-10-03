Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,546,647,230.32% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 188,198,480.11% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 consensus target price and a 75.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.