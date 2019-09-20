Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 35.69% and its average target price is $171.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 55.81%. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.