Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Reaches $4.41 After 4.00% Down Move; Hailiang Education Group – American Depositar (HLG) Shorts Increased By 3.35%

Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG) had an increase of 3.35% in short interest. HLG’s SI was 163,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.35% from 158,400 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG)’s short sellers to cover HLG’s short positions. The SI to Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar’s float is 4.99%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 4,343 shares traded. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) has declined 36.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.65% the S&P500. Some Historical HLG News: 23/03/2018 – HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$702.4 MLN VS HK$200.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – If you are fortunate to get a borrow on Hailiang Education $HLG than you can be short your part of the China Hustle. Same underwriter as $LFIN full story at; 10/04/2018 – Hailiang Education Fosters Development in China and Confirms its Asset-Light Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Hailiang Education- China Hustle Déjà vu; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H Rev $77.3M; 21/03/2018 – Hailiang Education to Host Earnings Conference Call For the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:30 am ET; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H EPS 3c; 25/05/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – ZHEJIANG HAILIANG 002203.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 27.95 PCT Y/Y

The stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 280,693 shares traded. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has risen 44.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NEPT News: 20/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS SAYS WON NEPTUNE ENERGY AWARDS OFFSHORE CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Neptune Energy ‘BB-‘ Prelim Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/05/2018 – WorleyParsons Says Wins Neptune Energy Contact for Nova Field Tie-back; 03/05/2018 – Neptune Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Neptune 2 Rover & Docker Service 664C80237 – 36C26218Q0503; 14/05/2018 – NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD NMS.AX – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 17.34 PCT TO $67.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Neptune Group Ltd; 18/05/2018 – G NEPTUNE BHD – APPOINTS CHAI THAM POH AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 26/03/2018 – VEIDEKKE ASA VEI.OL – NESBUKTA 6 AS, OWNED 50/50 BY BÅTGUTTA AS AND NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS, HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH VEIDEKKEThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $361.75 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEPT worth $14.47 million less.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It has a 45.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom.

