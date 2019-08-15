Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparing side by side

Since Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.51 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 199.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 53.1%. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.