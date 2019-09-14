Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $1.83, with potential upside of 115.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.