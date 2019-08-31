Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Contrasting side by side

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.81 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 consensus price target and a 212.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 55.8%. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.