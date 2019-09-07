Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 103.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.