Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 119.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.