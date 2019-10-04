Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,546,647,230.32% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 123.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.