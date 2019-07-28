Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.84%. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.