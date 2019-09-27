Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.06 7.07M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,490,063,900.01% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 108,769,230.77% -32.6% -31.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.