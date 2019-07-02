Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 471.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.