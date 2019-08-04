Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.