Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparison side by side

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.72 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, which is potential 418.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 47.8%. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.