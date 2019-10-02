Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,532,498,796.34% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,924,506.91% -35.9% -33.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, which is potential 36.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 93.6% respectively. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.84%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.