Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Both Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 3 0.00 6.50M -25.49 0.00 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 5.66M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neovasc Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neovasc Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 193,400,577.23% 0% 0% Soliton Inc. 46,016,260.16% 106.5% -468.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 2.3% respectively. Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.84%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while Soliton Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Soliton Inc. beats Neovasc Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.