Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 10.52 N/A -25.49 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.91 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neovasc Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neovasc Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 5.8% respectively. Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.84%. Competitively, 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year Neovasc Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.