Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 14.81 N/A -7.63 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Demonstrates Neovasc Inc. and PAVmed Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neovasc Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares and 15.2% of PAVmed Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PAVmed Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while PAVmed Inc. had bullish trend.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.