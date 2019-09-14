Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Both Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 4 14.73 N/A -25.49 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neovasc Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neovasc Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Dividends

On the other side Micron Solutions Inc. pays an annual dividend of $503 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0%. No dividend is paid out for Neovasc Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year Micron Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.