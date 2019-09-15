Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

We are contrasting Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 4 14.78 N/A -25.49 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 192 11.52 N/A 3.61 59.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neovasc Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neovasc Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 3 9 2.69

On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s potential downside is -3.31% and its average price target is $212.23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 87.5% respectively. About 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Neovasc Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.