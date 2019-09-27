Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Reaches $4.10 After 6.00% Up Move; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Shorts Lowered By 6.17%

Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) had a decrease of 6.17% in short interest. SMED’s SI was 15,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.17% from 16,200 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED)’s short sellers to cover SMED’s short positions. The SI to Sharps Compliance Corp’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 19,024 shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps

The stock of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 121,674 shares traded. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has declined 91.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCN News: 30/04/2018 – Neovasc Implanted Additional Six Tiaras Since March 28 to Bring the Total to 56; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule; 25/05/2018 – Neovasc Provides Highlights from EuroPCR; Symposium Generates Increased Interest in Reducer; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss $55.5M; 11/04/2018 NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF US$7.1 MILLION FROM EXERCISE OF SERIES C WARRANTS; 11/04/2018 – Neovasc Announces Receipt of US$7.1 M From Exercise of Series C Warrants; 10/05/2018 – NEOVASC INC – QTRLY OPER LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MLN & $55.5 MLN, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc: Significant Additional Financing Needed to Continue to Operate Business; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss/Shr 38cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $30.74M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVCN worth $1.84 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 14.22% less from 3.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 158,900 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 247,425 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 188,699 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 513,696 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 24,006 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 283,983 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 108,739 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 57,439 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 29,600 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,944 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.36 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It has a 405 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $153,104 activity. The insider TUSA DAVID P bought 5,000 shares worth $16,500. On Wednesday, June 12 HOLMES PARRIS H JR bought $132,429 worth of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) or 40,000 shares. 1,250 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shares with value of $4,175 were bought by Diaz Diana P.

Analysts await Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-1.42 EPS, up 76.72% or $4.68 from last year’s $-6.1 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Neovasc Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% negative EPS growth.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, makes, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.74 million. The Company’s products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers.

