Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Comparison side by side

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 10.62 N/A -25.49 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.41 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neovasc Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neovasc Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neovasc Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.64% and 61.8%. Insiders held 7.84% of Neovasc Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. was more bearish than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.