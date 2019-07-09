Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) Contrasting side by side

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 6 17.73 N/A -7.63 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.69 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Neovasc Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neovasc Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Natus Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Natus Medical Incorporated has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. was less bearish than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Neovasc Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Natus Medical Incorporated.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.