Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 1 18.54 N/A -7.63 0.00 Misonix Inc. 19 6.18 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neovasc Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 23.8% respectively. Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.84%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while Misonix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.