Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 4 10.81 N/A -25.49 0.00 LivaNova PLC 79 3.42 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neovasc Inc. and LivaNova PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neovasc Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of LivaNova PLC are owned by institutional investors. 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of LivaNova PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. was more bearish than LivaNova PLC.

Summary

LivaNova PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.