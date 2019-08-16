Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Comparison side by side

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 10.70 N/A -25.49 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.50 N/A 1.48 30.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neovasc Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neovasc Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Globus Medical Inc.’s average price target is $57.67, while its potential upside is 18.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 90.7% respectively. Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.84%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend while Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.