Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -1.33 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.5, and a 525.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neos Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 9.15%. Insiders owned roughly 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while HEXO Corp. had bullish trend.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.