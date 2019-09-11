Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

We are contrasting Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -1.33 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 1 8.72 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 521.62% at a $11.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.