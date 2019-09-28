Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) Forms $1.52 Double Bottom; Re (RMAX) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 77 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 55 trimmed and sold positions in Re. The funds in our database now have: 17.45 million shares, down from 18.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Re in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 33 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) formed double bottom with $1.44 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.52 share price. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) has $75.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 170,421 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $972.27 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 3.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 298,726 shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $15.80 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity.