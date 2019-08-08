Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; KB Home (KBH) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Neos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 21.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 413,162 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS); 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, June 27. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.5 New Target: $23 Upgrade

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $72.60 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 51,014 shares in its portfolio. 49 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 105,417 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 743,901 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Prudential accumulated 424,814 shares. 265,847 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 252,192 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 87,702 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 3.32M shares. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 25,538 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 180,116 are held by Invesco Ltd.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.