Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Comparing side by side

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.06 27.85M -1.33 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 53.23M -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 1,541,057,990.26% 494.1% -48.4% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 14,794,330,183.44% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neos Therapeutics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 97.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. About 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.