Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Primo Water (PRMW) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. See Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Neos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 206,658 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $65.14 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,677 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,600 shares. 189,143 are owned by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Com. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 100,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 265,144 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc owns 215,883 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 0.04% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 12,360 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment L P has 0.02% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 14,088 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 50,600 shares. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Morgan Stanley holds 13,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). The Minnesota-based Sit has invested 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $442.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

The stock decreased 15.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 166,683 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500.