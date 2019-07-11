Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake Lifted by Awm Investment Company Inc; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.725. About 395,093 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 12,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.33. About 188,777 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54,236 shares to 65,764 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,796 shares, and cut its stake in American Superconductor Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walthausen & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 169,680 shares. Glenmede Na holds 24,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has 28,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harbourvest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 22,840 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 5,671 shares. Prelude Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Needham Investment Lc reported 190,000 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 19,343 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 32 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 325,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NeoPhotonics Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics announces preliminary Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoPhotonics +5.4% as MKM sees value in strong market – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoPhotonics -11% as analysts trim targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.73 million for 48.47 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas Inc reported 51,267 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Company holds 0.01% or 9,713 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 25,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited invested in 0.03% or 9,421 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.02% or 1,903 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guardian Life Co Of America has 237 shares. Connable Office stated it has 1,958 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) invested in 18,916 shares. Champlain Partners Ltd Com owns 408,755 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 62,490 shares. Select Equity LP reported 1.96M shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 125,947 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma accumulated 294,512 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,797 shares to 53,870 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).