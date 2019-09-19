Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Value Declined While Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 1.44 million shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc owns 128,706 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.56 million shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap stated it has 271,719 shares or 6.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Liability has 3.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 7.80M shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 3.05M shares. 126,745 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Moreover, Maryland Capital Mgmt has 4.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc reported 41,473 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 7,244 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Grp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Inc stated it has 16.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Llc owns 69,221 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 38,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 193,860 shares. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 133,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 6,094 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 268,379 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 978,374 shares. Amer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 27,650 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 18,053 shares. 536,176 are held by American Century. Citigroup stated it has 12,864 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd accumulated 135,814 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 475,672 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 58,392 shares.